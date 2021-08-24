Mary ‘Marie’ O’Brien (nee Callinan), Templetuohy

Mary (Marie) O’Brien (Nee Callinan)

Lisdaleen, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully on the 23rd of August 2021, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of St. Theresa’s nursing home Thurles.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas,

Sadly, missed by her children Claire, Eileen, Ann, Tony, Sean and Joe, sons in law Ray, Frankie and Martin, daughter in law Margaret, Brothers, Sisters, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, relatives and friends, Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5 pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy at 7 pm to arrive at 7-45 pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30am. Interment in Toomevara churchyard Cemetery afterwards.

