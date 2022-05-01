Mary (Marie) Dunne (nee Ryan), Cahir & Clonmel

St Martha’s Nursing Home, Cahir and formerly Heywood Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Marie passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital on Saturday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Edward she will be sadly missed by her sisters Margaret (Chadfield), Anne (Cahill) and Eileen (Boyle), brother-in-law Frankie, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grandnephew her very good friend and neighbour Ricky Ryan, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Marie’s family encourages the wearing of facemasks during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.