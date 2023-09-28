Mary Mangan nee Maher, Tullaheady

Tullaheady, Nenagh

September 27th 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank, parents Denis and Mary Kate Maher, her brothers Pat and Seamus and her brother-in-law Liam. Sadly missed by her siblings, Breda, Anne, Eileen and Denis, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives, her special friend Sr. Hyacinth Butler, good neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.