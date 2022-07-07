Mary (Mai) Kennedy née Ryan, Dundrum

Clonaspoe and formerly Greene Park, Dundrum.

July 5th 2022.(Peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff of Croi Óir Ward Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jack and infant son Gerard. Deeply regretted by her sons Donal, Paddy, J.J and Michael, daughters Breda(Hayes), Joan (Doherty) and Maureen (Lanigan), 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law(Margaret), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Friday from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.