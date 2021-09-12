Mary Maher, Borrisoleigh

Killoskehane, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

In the loving care of the staff of The Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, sister in law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Monday evening from 6 PM to 7 PM for family and close friends.

Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary’s Church, Drom arriving at 1.30 PM for Requiem Mass at 2 PM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com.

