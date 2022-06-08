Mary Lyons née Murphy, Carrick on Suir

11 St John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned, and children John, Martina, Margaret Ann and Anthony, sister’s Margaret, Helen and Dympna, brother Tom, sons-in-law Liam and Matty, daughters-in-law Kay and Jane, grandchildren, niece’s, nephew’s, relatives and friend’s

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Friday for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flower’s only please – donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Foundation.