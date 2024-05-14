Mary Looby nee Hally, Cahir and New Inn

Market Street, Cahir and formerly of New Inn and Kilmoyler.

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Predeceased by her sister Joan, brothers Eddie and Chris and her nephew Paul.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John Oliver, sons Sean and Seamus, daughters Siobhan, Sheena and Marie, sisters Kathleen and Frances, grandchildren Samantha, Eimear, Andrew, Diarmuid and Tadhg, daughter in law Patricia, sons in law Richard and Adrian, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Mary’s Funeral cortége will arrive at Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in Loughkent Cemetery.