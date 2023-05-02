Mary Looby nee Barrett, Clonmel and Rearcross

Clarke Villas, Clonmel and formerly Rearcross, Newport.

Mary passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Tommy and her brothers and sisters she will be sadly missed by her sons Tommy & Mickey, grandchildren Ciara and Anthony, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church with Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre, Clonmel.

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.