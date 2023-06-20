Mary Long nee Forde, Nenagh

Capparoe, Nenagh

Peacefully at the residence of her daughter Maria Armstrong at Tonaphubble, Sligo.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Kevin, sisters Sarah and Margaret, brothers Eddie, Liam, Oliver, Paddy and Michael.

Sadly missed by her children Richard, Maria (Armstrong) Kevin and Sean. Son in law John, daughters in law Anne, Claire and Catherine. Grandchildren, great Grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and her many neighbours and friends in Capparoe.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Maria Armstrong 31 Meadowvale Tonaphubble, Sligo (F91V9TC) this evening from 5pm.

Further reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh Wednesday from 6 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 8.30.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.