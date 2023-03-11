Mary Lee (Née Marshall), Thurles

11 McDonagh Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, and formerly Ballybeigh, Tullaroan Co. Kilkenny.

March 11th. 2023 peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her daughter Sinead, granddaughter Jessica , brothers Tommy, John and Jimmy and niece Joan.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, husband Stephen, sons John and Christopher, daughter Karen (Fitzpatrick) daughters-in-law Michelle and Mary, son-in-law Paudie, grandchildren Aoife, Stephen, Amy,Edward, Eoin, Katie, Kayleigh, Tara, Shane, Ella and Tessa, brother Bobby, sister Cathy, brothers-inLaw, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedys funeral home Dublin Road, Thurles, on Sunday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to Our Lady and St. Kevin’s Church Littleton arriving at 11am with Requiem mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.