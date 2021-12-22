Mary Leddy née O’Donovan, Araglen

Gortnaskehy, Araglen, Kilworth, Co. Cork.

Reposing on Wednesday evening at the Chapel of Rest, Mitchelstown from 5 to 7pm.

Arriving on Thursday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Araglen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilcrumper Old Cemetery, Fermoy.

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/donal.leahy.39

House strictly private please

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cork University Hospital Charity, Room 8, Main Concourse, CUH, Wilton, Cork.

