Mary Kinehan (Née McNamara), Nenagh

Hamilton Drive Nenagh & late of St Josephs Park Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the care of the staff at Milford Care Centre Limerick on 23/8/2022.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her beloved husband PJ and cherished children Caroline (Ryan), Sinead (Kinane), Sandra (Harford), Jacqueline (Doyle) and Paddy. Grandchildren Niamh, Emma, Jack, Ciara, Robyn and George. Brothers Michael, Paddy, Billy & Mausie, sisters Breda, Sally & Valarie. Sons in law Michael, Tommy, Ken & Willie. Daughter in law Nicola, Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12 noon, with the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

House Private on Thursday morning, please.

May Mary Rest In Peace.