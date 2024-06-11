Mary Kenny nee Maher, Thurles

Friar Street, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, infant daughter Josephine, daughter Marena, grand-daughter Nicola, brother Billy, sister Patricia and step-sister Monica.

Deeply regretted by her devoted family; daughters Jane, Veronica, Susan and Patricia, sons, Denis and Patrick, grandchildren Danielle, Patrick, Shelley, Sean, Sam, Kieran, Lorna, Liam, Gemma, Emmet, Vera, Rosa and Luca, her ten great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Ricky, Tom, David and Tom, daughters-in-law Kate and Ann, sister-in-law Clare (O’Connor), nephews, niece, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.