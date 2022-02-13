Mary Kennedy, Nenagh & Dublin

Bawn, Nenagh & Newpark Comprehensive secondary school, Blackrock Co. Dublin.

13th of February 2022, peacefully at home predeceased by her loving father Johnny.

Deeply regretted by her loving mother Angela , brother’s John & James & sister Angela (Ryan) sister in law Emily & Nora , brother in law Peter, uncles Michael, Charlie, Shaun & aunt Rita, nephews John, Peter & Shaun nieces Hannah, Laoise, Amy, Clodagh, Angie, Julie & Laura, relatives & many friends, R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes church Silvermines on Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney cemetery.

Family flowers only Donations if desired to Milford care centre.

Messages of condolences can be left below.

