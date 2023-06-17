Mary Kennedy (Née Neary), Nenagh

Bredagh, Toomevara, Nenagh.

She passed away peacefully at home on the 16th June 2023.

Sadly missed by her daughters Katherine and Marie, her son Vincent, sons-in-law Theo and Shawn, grandchildren Rόisίn, Jackson, Ciara, Éabha, Lauren, Rachel and Rory, her sisters Bridie, Vera, Margareth and brothers Colm, Eddie, Martin and Sean, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by her husband John, sons Adrian and John, mother Catherine, father Francis and brothers Frank, Paddy, Dinny and Jim.

May Mary rest in peace.

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Church, Gortagarry on Monday at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

To view Mary’s funeral mass, please click on the link JJ Ryan Funeral Undertakers Facebook page.

House Private. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society