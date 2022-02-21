Mary Kelly nee McLaughlin, Cahir and Donegal

Bridge Street, Cahir and formerly of Carndonagh, Donegal

Mary wife of the late Michael, passed away unexpectedly at home in her 96th year.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Patrick, Michael and Kieran, daughters Maria (Seery) and Jacinta, daughters in law Noreen and Meredith, grandchildren George, Jack, Cian and Mickey, nephews Colm, Oliver and Gerard, cousin Philomena, extended family neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 2pm to 6pm. Mary’s funeral cortége will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-livestream-3/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence