Mary Kelly (nee Hogan), Thurles

Casa Olivia, Abbey Road, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her daughters Olivia and Norma.

Deeply regretted by her husband Willie, sons Rory and Billy, daughter in law Emma, cousins Teresa and Rita, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Grandmother to her adored grandchildren Cillian and Clodagh-Norma.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 14th November from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Bohernanave Church at 8.15pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday 15th November at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

House Private Please.

