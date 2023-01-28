Mary Keane (nee McGrath), Nenagh

Lahorna, Ardcroney, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family on January 27th 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved husband James. Sons Michael and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Tommy, Joe, Martin and Johnie. Daughters Anne, Breda, Teresa and Mags. Sons in law Padraig, Joe and Kevin. Daughters in law Mary and Ber. Grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Patrick, James, Alanna, Matthew, Shauna, Luke, Michaela, Martin Gerard, Genevieve, Carissa, Vivienne, Conor and Samuel. Her two great grandchildren Midori and Jade. Nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane at 6.30 pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

For those who would like to watch the livestream of Mary’s funeral mass click on the link below https://youtube.com/@puckanechurch6761.