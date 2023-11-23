Mary Keane nee Fanning, Thurles

Ard Mhuire, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Michael (Blackie Keane).

Sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Catherina, Ann Marie and Teresa, grand-children, great-grand-children, son-in-law Joe (Tobin), brother Michael, sisters Kathleen (Ryan) and Hannah (Power), nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Gráinne, brother-in-law Tony, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation and Milford Care Centre.