Mary Keane, Cloneen

Cloneen, Fethard

May 6th 2021, peacefully in the kind care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital, Clonmel. Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret Dowling, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

House private in compliance with Covid Regulations.

Mary will leave her residence at 10.50 on Saturday morning for the Church of the Nativity , Cloneen, for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online on

https://premieravproductions.com/player/.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence