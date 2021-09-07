Mary Jo Ryan nee McGrath, Templemore

Whitefield, Loughmore, Templemore.

Predeceased by her husband Jack, sister Nancy, brothers MIck, Richard and Phil, daughter in law Louise.

Sadly missed by her family, daughters Eileen (Fennelly), Catherine (Cummins) and Peggy (Eviston), sons Tom and Ned, sister Peggy (Connolly), brother John, 15 cherished grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons in law John, Paddy and Conor, daughters in law Anne and Ada, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Nativity of our Lady, Loughmore on Thursday 9th September at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at https://premieravproductions.com/loughmore/

