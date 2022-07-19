Mary Jane (Girlie) Darcy nee Killackey, Cloughjordan

1 Templemore Road, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel & her sons Christopher & Joe.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family Billy, Dan, Paddy, Jack, Ben, Ned, Tom, Mary, Francis & Declan and by Jason & David. Sisters Betty & Tessy and brothers Martin & Tom. Grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law and sisters in law. Niece’s and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Girlie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at SS Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan this Wednesday from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.