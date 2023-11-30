Mary Hyland nee O’Connor, Clonmel

Knockperry, Ballymacbry, Clonmel

Died 29th of November 2023, suddenly at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Michael Hyland.

Sadly missed her loving son Michael and daughters Suzanne and Eyvonne, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great children, sisters, relatives & friends.

Marys’ funeral will arrive at The Church of Our Lady Of The Assumption in Newcastle at 7:30pm on Friday for funeral prayers.

Requiem Mass is on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Old Graveyard, Newcastle.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

House private please.