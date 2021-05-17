Mary Holmes nee Doyle, Cahir

Townspark, Cahir

She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter Deirdre, sister Margaret (Lonergan) son in law Curtis, grandchildren, Charlotte and Andrew, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Mary’s Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Tuesday at 2.30pm after which she will be laid to rest in Duhill Cemetery.

Mary’s funeral mass will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

