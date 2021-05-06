Mary Hogan, Nenagh & Ballinaclough

Mary Hogan

Ormond Court, Nenagh & late of The Stream, Ballinaclough. Peacefully on May 5th in the tender care of the Staff of Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Pre-deceased by her beloved sisters Margaret & Johanna and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael & Patrick, sisters in law Nancy & Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

Her remains will arrive to St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Her funeral mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

