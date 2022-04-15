Mary Hickey nee Cunningham, Rearcross and Doon

Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, Newport and late of Croughafoil, Doon.

Mary, in her 96th year died on April 15th peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home Newport.

Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy and her first husband Dan Slattery, her brothers and sisters Jim, Jack, Criss and Nora.

Sadly missed by her brother Br. Muris Cunningham, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, her good neighbours and friends and good friend Pat Ryan.

Reposing this Saturday afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 3pm to 4.30pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Rearcross Cemetery.

In view of high numbers of Covid 19 in the community, please wear face coverings when attending the funeral.