Mary Hassett (nee Nolan), Thurles & Toomevara

Barnane, Borrisoleigh, Thurles, and formerly of Ballybeg, Toomevara

Mary died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased her beloved husband Peter Hassett and son-in-law Pat Dwyer. Mary was the much-loved mother of John, Joan, Seamus, Tom, Pete and Paula. Mary was Nana to Trevor, Ciaran, Carol, Shane, Kevin, Martina, Paul, Isabel, Aoife, Ciara, Cathal, Danielle, Paula, Mary, Eilish, Peadar, Johnaton, Maria, Erin, Evin, John and Luke. She was great-grandmother to Méabh, Áine, Cormac, Lorcan and Jack. She will also be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her daughters-in-law Julie, Deirdre, Eileen and Marie and son-in-law Seán along with her nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Sunday at 2pm with internment in the adjoining cemetery.