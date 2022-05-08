Mary Hartnett (Nee Butler), Limerick & Nenagh

Madaboy, Murroe, Co. Limerick formerly of Toomevara and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

7th May 2022 peacefully at Ennis General Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late William (Willie) and loving sister of the late Nora and sister in law of the late Pat Swan.

Sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday 10th May from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arrival on Wednesday 11th May to Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, burial afterwards in Abington cemetery.