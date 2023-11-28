Mary Harrington, Dolla

Lisgoriff, Dolla, Nenagh

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary, Margaret and Bridget. Her son-in-law Kieran and Grand-daughter Kate, relatives , neighbours and good

Friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Church of all Saints, Killeen, Templederry Wednesday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral mass on Thursday at 1pm followed by burial in Kilboy Cemetery, Dolla.

House private please.