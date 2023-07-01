Mary Hanna (Née Moore), Thurles, Templemore, and Moyne

The Willows, Thurles, and formerly Clonmore, Templemore, and Moyne.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her parents Denis and Kitty, her brother Paddy.

She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; husband Des, daughter Mairead, sons Paul, Declan and Robbie, grandchildren Sarah, David and Jack, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Michelle and Claire, brothers Thomas, Denis, Martin, Jerry, Michael and John, sisters Eileen, Catherine and Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care.