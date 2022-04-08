Mary Hanly nee Quinlan, Kilcommon

Banquet Hill, Kilcommon and late of Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles.

April 7th 2022, (peacefully) after a short illness at the University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Dan, and grandmother to the late Ollie (Quigley), and sister of the late Andy and Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Mary (Quigley), Tommy and Phil, grandchildren TJ, Ned, Annemarie and Donal, great grandchildren Alexi and Leonie, son in law Tommy, brother Martin, nephews in law, nieces in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 to 8.30 o’clock.

Removal Sunday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Kilcommon. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link:https://funeralslive.ie/mary-hanly/

Due to High levels of Covid 19 in the community please wear face coverings if attending funeral.

“May she Rest in Peace”