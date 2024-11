8 Daly Terrace, Rathdowney formerly Couraguneen, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at her residence on Friday November 22nd from 4 o’clock pausing for prayers at 8 o’clock.

Removal on Saturday to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Bealady Cemetery.