Mary Grant (nee Beatty), Killenaule

31 Castlequarter, Killenaule, Thurles.

Husband Kevin. Family; Lorraine, Caitriona,Michael, Marguerite, Kevin, her brother John, 11 Grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in -law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law.

Reposing in Dermot Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church Killenaule.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial in Crosscannon Cemetery Killenaule.

