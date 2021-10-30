Mary Gleeson (nee O’Brien), Nenagh

Tiermoyle, Latteragh, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her her husband Terry, son John, and sister Peg Hogan.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Jean Ryan, (New Inn) sons Jim and William, Son in law Phil, daughters in law Mary (O’Farrell) and Maeve, sister Eileen Quigley, brother Mick, grandchildren, Vivienne and Lauren Gleeson and their mother Noeline, Paraic, Eoghan, Philip and Terry Ryan, Terry Gleeson, Stephen, Sarah and Anna Gleeson, great-grandson John Gleeson, sister in law Joan, brother in law Denis, nieces, nephews, carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Silver Street, Nenagh on Monday November 1st from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (All Souls Day) at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry followed by burial in the new Cemetery, Templederry.

Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

For Mary ‘the winter is past, the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear on the earth.’ (Song of Soloman)

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence