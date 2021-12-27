Mary Gleeson, nee McLoughlin, Portroe and Kilcommon

Ballyvaughan, Portroe and formerly of Foilnadrough, Kilcommon.

December 25th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack and brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Bridget, sister-in-law Peg Boland, nephew-in-law Andrew Boland and his wife Bernie and their family Drew, Jack and Danielle, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday 28th at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 12 noon until 1.15pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Portroe arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Please continue to wear face covering and no handshaking.

The family would like to thank the staff of The Lakes Nursing Home and her carers who looked after Mary in Ballyvaughan.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

