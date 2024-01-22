Mary Gleeson, Ballycahill & Templemore

Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Thurles and Main Street, Templemore

In her 100th Year. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles and Sue Ryder Homes, Holycross. Predeceased by her sister Bridie (Gunn), brothers John and Mattie, niece Brenda (Duffy). Deeply regretted by her loving family; nieces Dympna (Colton) and Ita (Peters), nephews, Jim (Gunn) and Martin (Gunn), grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Cataldus Church Ballycahill at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 25th January at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Moyaliffe Cemetery Ballycahill.