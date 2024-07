Australia and formerly of Graigue, Modeshill, Mullinahone

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Philip, her parents John and Ellen (Nellie), sister Gertrude and brother Hugh.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Sheila, Alice, Johanna, Eileen, Kathleen and Anne, brother Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday 13th July at 10am in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial of Ashes in Modeshill Cemetery.