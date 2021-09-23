Mary Frances Wilson, Littleton and Canada

Ballymoreen, Littleton, Thurles and formerly of Toronto, Canada.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home, Cashel on Saturday from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 12 noon which can be viewed on https://funeralslive.ie/mary-wilson/ followed by private Cremation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence