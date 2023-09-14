Mary Foley nee McGrath, Clonmel

“Labane”, Davis Road and formerly Foley’s Butchers, O’Connell Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Mary, in her 92nd year, died peacefully at home on Wednesday night surrounded by her loving family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Paudie, sister Bridget, brothers John and Denis. Beloved mother of Pat (Mullingar), Brendan, Rita (Mullinahone), Nonie (Mullinahone), Anne and Dolores she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters, sister Maggie, her 22 adored grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family and friends

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 2.30pm. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish livestream service www.powerstownchurch.com .

Family flowers only please.