Mary Fogarty (nee Griffin), Clonmel

Mary Fogarty nee Griffin

Knocklucas, Mountain Road, Clonmel.

Reposing in Fennessy’s Funeral home this Tuesday evening from 7 o’clock to 8 o’clock for family and close friends.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon to Ss.Peter & Paul’s church for requiem mass at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service – www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Please note that Church capacity is limited to 50%.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

