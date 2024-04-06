Mary Fitzgerald nee Casey, Carrick-on-Suir

Ash park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (nee Casey) Late of Ash Park, Carrick-on-Suir. Died 3rd April, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony and children Marianne, Roma, Andrea and Peter, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grand children Dean, Clíona, Seánagh, Cathal, Seán, Ciarán, Cillian, Tadhg, Freddie, Felix and Beau. great grandchildren Colin and Órla, sons-in-law Michael, Ed and Alex, daughter-in-law Danielle, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, the 8th April, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Mary will be leaving her residence on Tuesday, the 9th April, at 10am for requiem mass at St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir at 10.30am followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Oak Ward Waterford Hospital.