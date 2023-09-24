Mary Fennessy, Nenagh

Mary Fennessy (Née Richardson)

Bushfield, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary and formerly Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick

23rd September 2023. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Thomás.

Deeply regretted by daughter Jo, sons Pat, Chris, Gerard and Séamus, Daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Marie, Róisin, Dan, Claire, Maeve, sister Kathleen Roche, brother in law Liam, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday 25th September from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to Boher Church. Requiem mass at 11.30am Tuesday morning 26th September burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

No Flowers please.