Mary Feehan (nee Loughman), Roscrea.

Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea.

eacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Tullamore Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her husband Ned, her parents Tomas & Kathleen and her brother Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Laura, Gail, Kim and Jean, sons-in-law Mike, Trevor and Stephen, grandchildren Alex, Tom and Ben, brothers Michael and Seamus, sisters Tess, Kathleen and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, very good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Laura’s residence (E53 E224) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30 am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The friends of Tullamore Hospital.