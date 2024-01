William street Nenagh.

Peacefully on 3rd January 2023 in the care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sanjeev, extended family relatives neighbours and friend’s.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie