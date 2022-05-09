Mary Enright nee McNamara, Thurles and Newmarket-on-Fergus

Childers Park, Thurles and formerly Kilnasoolagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary will be sadly missed by her sons Brian and Dermot, grandsons Aaron, Kian, Ciarán, Sean and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Olive, sisters Phyllis (Woods, Thurles) and Noreen (Tighe, Montenotte, Cork), brother Michael (Shannon, Co Clare), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Eileen, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of St Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles, on Thursday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10 followed by cremation service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

The Ashes will be interred in Kilnasoolagh graveyard at a later date.