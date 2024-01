Lisnamuck, Cahir, Co Tipperary

23rd January 2024. Predeceased by her mother, father and brothers. Deeply regretted by her sister in law Esther nephew Pat, nieces Helen and Maureen, grandnieces, grandnephew, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir from 5.30pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving at St Nicholas Church Grange via house on Saturday for 11am mass and burial afterwards to Derrygrath Cemetery.

May she rest in peace