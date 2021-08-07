Mary Egan (nee Flynn), Nenagh & Borrisokane

Bellevue, Coolbawn, Nenagh and formerly of Rodeen, Borrisokane.

August 7th 2021. Mary, will be sadly missed by her loving husband Peter and her loving sister Eileen (Slattery), sisters-in-law Mary and Mary, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, neighbours, and close community of friends.

Predeceased by her beloved siblings Patricia and Eddie.

Reposing on Sunday August 8th at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane, from 6pm until 7.30pm, for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Barron’s Church, Kilbarron, for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Kilbarron Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering, at all times.

A special word of thanks to the staff of University Hospital Limerick and also to her GP Muiris O’Keeffe, for the exceptional care Mary received over the past while, Míle Buíochas.

Always remembered and will be sorely missed by her loving family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dilís.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence