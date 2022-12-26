Mary Dwan nee Winters, Toomevara and Cloughjordan

Millview, Toomevara and late of Emill, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully and suddenly at home on Dec 25th 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Martin and daughter Breda.

Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family Con, John, Martin, Mary (Collins), Brendan, Nora & Paul. Grandchildren Denise, James, Jason, Nicole, Emma, Declan and Saoirse. Brother John Joe Winters and sister Nora Shanahan. Daughters in law Anne & Frances and son in law Denis. Sisters in law Joan and Bridget. Nieces, nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Her remains will arrive to St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin new Cemetery.

House strictly private please.