Mary Dunlea nee Morgan, Ardfinnan and Cappoquinn

Maughera, Ardfinnan, Clonmel and formerly of Ballyhane, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford.

10th November 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford.

Predeceased by her husband Timmy (An Post).

Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, sons Tommy and Richie, daughters-in-law Norah and Carmel, son-in-law John, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ali, Kate, Tadgh, Donnacha, Marie and Timmy relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mary’s funeral will arrive at Ballybacon Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

