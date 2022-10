55 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir

Pre deceased by her husband Cyril.

Sadly missed by her loving son Thomas, brother Tom, sister’s Kit and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday for requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.